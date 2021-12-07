Deals
Crews respond to Hazel Green house fire

Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green(WAFF)
By Mike Brown and Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:26 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Hazel Green, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green. That’s just east of Highway 231/431 and Joe Quick Road.

The initial 911 call went out just after 4:30 a.m.. WAFF 48′s Megan Plotka was the first reporter on the scene. She spoke with the home owner who says fortunately, no one inside the house was hurt.

Megan will remain on the scene and will be giving us updates live throughout the morning.

