Cold and breezy conditions expected behind the front

By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After an active start to the day, the severe weather threat has ended. The cold front will continue pushing east this evening and winds have shifted to the northwest bringing in a blast of much colder air.

Temps will plummet quickly, and evening wind chill values will be in the 20s and 30s! Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low to middle 30s, the wind chill will be in the low 20s so dress warm for work and school. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs struggling to hit 50 degrees, winds will be breezy again from the northeast.

Temps will warm up for the rest of the week with additional rain showers and thunderstorms expected by Friday into the weekend.

