Bond revoked for Sheffield murder suspect

James Terrell Whiteside
James Terrell Whiteside(Sheffield Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The bond has been revoked for the suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Sheffield on Dec. 3 at Jokers India Kitchen.

James Terrell Whiteside appeared in court for his first court hearing on Monday, Dec. 7. According to the Colbert County District Attorneys Office, after the hearing, Judge Chad Coker found sufficient evidence to revoke Whiteside’s bond for the new offense of manslaughter.

Three people were hit by gunfire that started inside the club’s entrance, according to the Sheffield Police Department. One person was transported to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed that the victim, identified as Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison, succumbed to his injuries.

