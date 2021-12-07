Deals
Below freezing this morning with quiet weather until Friday

Major change this morning
(WAFF 48)
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Happy Tuesday! Grab that parka, you’re definitely going to need it this morning.

Grab all your cold weather gear before you head out the door this morning. Temperatures are into the low 30s across the Valley this morning, but a north breeze has it feeling much colder. Wind chill for most communities is in the low to mid 20s throughout the Valley, which means it feels nearly 40 degrees colder this morning than it did as you left the house yesterday. Sadly, we won’t warm much today. North winds and a few clouds will limit our daytime heating to the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. There will be peaks of sunshine, but not a whole lot of warmth.

Today will be the coldest day of the week with warming temperatures day by day into the weekend. However, as we move into the weekend, we will also be keeping an eye on another strong storm threat. The First Alert is out for Saturday due to the threat at strong, possibly severe, storms as well as heavy rain and flooding. It is still early, and it is not concrete, but the threat does look strong enough to give you that heads up. Keep checking back for the very latest as we keep an eye on the weekend. One thing that is certain, the warmth will be here on Friday and Saturday with both days likely reaching the low 70s, but that cold front bringing the storm on Saturday will bring another big drop in temperatures for Sunday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

