Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease

Dr. Carl Grote, Jr. has died at the age of 93 from Parkinson’s disease. His father, Carl, Sr., was Madison County’s first public health officer during the 1918 Spanish Flu and led the campaign to build a new Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Grote followed in his father’s footsteps, not only as a family doctor but as a humanitarian. He would become the most generous physician donor in Huntsville Hospital Foundation history.

There were not a lot of years in HH’s 125-year history when Dr. Grote was not walking the halls. When Dr. Grote retired, he became a volunteer doctor for the Community Free Clinic and on international mission trips.

He was a friend to WAFF 48′s Liz Hurley and to many. He was an esteemed doctor with a big heart and a love for people.

Dr. Grote’s memorial service will be this Thursday at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville.

