Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease

Dr. Carl Grote
Dr. Carl Grote(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville has lost a beloved doctor, a humanitarian, and a philanthropist; and Huntsville Hospital lost one of its biggest cheerleaders.

Dr. Carl Grote, Jr. has died at the age of 93 from Parkinson’s disease. His father, Carl, Sr., was Madison County’s first public health officer during the 1918 Spanish Flu and led the campaign to build a new Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Grote followed in his father’s footsteps, not only as a family doctor but as a humanitarian. He would become the most generous physician donor in Huntsville Hospital Foundation history.

Dr. Carl Grote
Dr. Carl Grote(WAFF)

There were not a lot of years in HH’s 125-year history when Dr. Grote was not walking the halls. When Dr. Grote retired, he became a volunteer doctor for the Community Free Clinic and on international mission trips.

He was a friend to WAFF 48′s Liz Hurley and to many. He was an esteemed doctor with a big heart and a love for people.

Dr. Carl Grote
Dr. Carl Grote(WAFF)

Dr. Grote’s memorial service will be this Thursday at 1 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Huntsville.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Latest News

TEAM VET, Jackson County organization that serve veterans, first responders and kids with...
Jackson County veteran organization collects Christmas toys to donate to kids with disabilities
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Cold and breezy conditions expected behind the front
R.A. Hubbard is a predominately black school in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County School Board votes to close R.A. Hubbard High School; federal court must approve
Investigator counts blessing one-year post-transplant
Morgan County Investigator counts blessings one year post-intestinal transplant