Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

AG Steve Marshall announces injunction against vaccination requirement

(WCJB FILE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall said a federal court granted Alabama’s motion for an injunction against the President’s vaccination requirement.

“President Biden’s unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American attempt to force federal contractors and their employees to submit to a COVID-19 vaccination has been stopped due to another successful legal challenge from Alabama,” said Attorney General Marshall.

“Today’s ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia places a nationwide injunction on President Biden’s federal-contractor vaccine mandate and represents the third victory by Alabama and a coalition of states to block enforcement of the President’s tyrannical dictates.”

Attorney General Marshall filed three legal challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandates, including against the federal-contractor vaccine mandate on October 29, against the private-employer vaccine mandate on November 5, and against the healthcare-worker vaccine mandate on November 15.

Joining Alabama in the legal challenge of the federal-contractor vaccine mandate are attorneys general from Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. The district court ruling can be read here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Carl Grote
Beloved Huntsville doctor dies of Parkinson’s disease
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Crews respond to a house fire on Silverwood Lane in Hazel Green
Home a total loss after early morning fire
James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies

Latest News

Public health officials say emerging evidence shows omicron may spread more quickly than delta...
Omicron spreading across US but delta still dominant
48's Kailey Schuyler shows you how COVID-19 could impact Santa's Helpers this holiday season.
COVID taking a toll on Santa's helpers
With the spread of the Omicron variant, there is a new push for COVID-19 pills.
New push for COVID-19 pills
Health officials have detected the new omicron variant of the coronavirus in more than a dozen...
New travel rules go into effect in US as omicron spreads