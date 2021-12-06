Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.(AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.” The group provided no further details.

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October. There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was seeking $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said the statement from Christian Aid Ministries, an Anabaptist missions organization based in Berlin, Ohio. “As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”

The group reiterated its request for supporters to devote Monday through Wednesday as days of prayer and fasting “to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released.”

The release comes amid an ongoing spike in kidnappings in the capital of Port-au-Prince and elsewhere in Haiti, which is struggling to recover from the July 7 presidential assassination, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August and a severe fuel shortage.

On Sunday, a gang leader known as “Ti Lapli” posted a YouTube video warning people not to cross in upcoming days through the Martissant community, which has been the site of violent clashes between warring gangs.

“Insecurity has increased,” the gang leader said. “I invite the people of Martissant to stock up on food and gasoline. The next few days will be difficult... We will not remain with our arms crossed in face of those who try to destroy us.”

___

Smith reported from Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates with teammates at the end of the Big Ten...
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Latest News

Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Michigan school shooting could've been prevented, prosecutor says
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC mayor says he is imposing vaccine mandate on private-sector employers
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Smollett trial to resume with defense possibly calling him
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Monday that the city will implement a vaccine...
NYC mayor announces vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
FILE - People wait in line at a COVID-19 vaccination center, near Tor Vergata hospital in Rome,...
Dentist presents fake arm for vaccine to get pass