Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

