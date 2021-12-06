Stuff the Bus: Radio host Hunter Jackson joins TVL live from the toy drive that’s happening on a school bus

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - If you listen to Hunter Jackson in the Morning, your favorite radio show won’t be live in the studio for a while. Instead, Jackson is doing his show live from a school bus.

Hunter Jackson is a popular radio host in the Shoals area who is living on a big yellow school bus in Florence until he stuffs it full of toys for kids in the community. Payton Walker talked with him when he was preparing for the unique campout. This time, he joins TVL live from the bus on his 10th day.

Year after year, Singing River Media fills up buses with toys and distributes them through school systems local to the area. Right now, the toy drive is in need of more items for older kids and teens.

You can donate an unwrapped gift to Stuff The Bus at the following locations:

Walmart at 3100 Hough Road in Florence

Walmart at 301 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals

