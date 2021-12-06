Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Stuff the Bus: Radio host Hunter Jackson joins TVL live from the toy drive that’s happening on a school bus

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - If you listen to Hunter Jackson in the Morning, your favorite radio show won’t be live in the studio for a while. Instead, Jackson is doing his show live from a school bus.

Hunter Jackson is a popular radio host in the Shoals area who is living on a big yellow school bus in Florence until he stuffs it full of toys for kids in the community. Payton Walker talked with him when he was preparing for the unique campout. This time, he joins TVL live from the bus on his 10th day.

Year after year, Singing River Media fills up buses with toys and distributes them through school systems local to the area. Right now, the toy drive is in need of more items for older kids and teens.

You can donate an unwrapped gift to Stuff The Bus at the following locations:

  • Walmart at 3100 Hough Road in Florence
  • Walmart at 301 Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools