Santa’s helpers spread thin as worker shortage hits North Pole

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The supply chain issue has hit Santa Claus. Literally. Demand for Santa’s Helpers has skyrocketed, while available helpers have gone down.

There is currently a 120 percent increase for Santa’s helpers this year, from malls, parades, and everywhere in between.

“This year I have doubled my appointments and I am having to turn down appointments, unfortunately,” said one of Santa’s Helpers, Cal Brown.

Santa’s Brown says the Santa Helper shortage is due to more celebrations...

“People are so tired of being cooped up for the last year that they want some joy. They want to start living normally again,” said Santa Brown.

The lingering coronavirus isn’t helping.

“Occasionally a Santa will get sick or a spouse will get sick, so they ask us to cover for one another so we are really stretching ourselves to cover for the other Santas,” said Santa Brown.

And, others have decided it’s time to put down the red hat and bag full of toys.

“We have, unfortunately, some retiring Santa’s. The Santa population is getting a little bit older,” said Santa Brown.

Santa Cal Brown works for an agency that helps hire Santa’s helpers. He says they’re trying to encourage younger Santa’s to join in the holiday spirit.

“I am with the Cotton State Santa’s. We have 205 members, We are getting some younger Santa’s and we are trying to encourage people to do that because Santa Claus is one of those characters, the spirit of Santa is giving and expecting nothing in return,” said Santa Brown.

But, when it comes to keeping the Christmas Spirit alive, during a shortage.

“Don’t worry. We have got you covered. You will be seeing us Christmas Eve, but you won’t be seeing us,” said Santa Brown.

If you think you will want a visit from one of Santa’s Helper’s next year, you should book now.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

