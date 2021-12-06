Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Man hospitalized with shattered leg after alleged attack at dog park

A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned...
A Colorado Springs man is in the hospital after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.(Edward Ayala-Barrera)
By Miranda Paige and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A man in Colorado Springs was hospitalized after he says an encounter at a dog park turned violent.

Edward Ayala-Barrera told KKTV a husky got loose at the park and began biting his Doberman on the neck. He says he pushed the husky away and the dog’s owner attacked him.

“Eventually, you know, he started choking me and put his leg behind my leg to lock it and dropped me on the floor,” Ayala-Barrera explained. “We eventually fell in a ditch full of rocks. So, my leg snapped, and then he put his weight more on me and locked my leg and snapped it more.”

Teri Christman saw the attack happen and said her heart sank.

“I was like, ‘This is bad.’ Like, he looked crazy,” Christman said.

Ayala-Barrera was told his leg was shattered to pieces. He will need a couple of surgeries, as well as rehabilitation.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ayala-Barrera said, fearing his life will never be the same.

Ayala-Barrera says he will never be able to walk again.

“I can’t work no more. There’s certain stuff that I won’t be able to do for work. And I don’t know how long it will take to recover,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Ayala-Barrera and his wife had just moved to Colorado Springs and were working on getting settled in.

Now, they say they are also left with a mountain of medical bills.

“I just don’t want this to happen to anybody, you know. I just want justice,” Ayala-Barrera said.

Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Latest News

FILE - A visitor to Shougang Park walks past a sculpture for the Beijing Winter Olympics in...
US plans diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting maps
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
LIVE: Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act
FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages