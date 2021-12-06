Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Man charged with helping Limestone County work-release inmate escape

Michael Scott Kennedy
Michael Scott Kennedy(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been charged after he allegedly helped a work-release inmate escape from her job site Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Investigators say at approximately 10:23 a.m., Ashley Lynn Gatlin walked off the job site at Eagles Diner on Elm St. She was seen getting into a white pickup truck and leaving the property. According to LCSO, 51-year-old Michael Scott Kennedy was discovered to be a possible suspect after an investigation into Gatlin’s escape.

READ MORE: Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies performed a traffic stop on Kennedy after locating his pickup on 7th Avenue and Mooresville Road in Ardmore. He was found to have an active warrant out of Cullman County.

During the search of the vehicle, investigators found Kennedy to be in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded pistol. Deputies also located an address on a sheet of paper which they say indicated the location of Gatlin. Deputies responded to the address and after a brief stand-off, Gatlin was taken back into custody. Gatlin was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and an unknown substance.

Gatlin was charged with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. Additionally, Gatlin will face a charge of escape in the second degree. Kennedy was charged with possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will also be charged with facilitating escape in the second degree.

Both suspects are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.

Statement from Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin:

“I would like to commend the swift and thorough work of my department with this capture.  I would also like to thank City of Athens Police Department, Ardmore Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Giles County (TN) Sheriff’s Office, and Lincoln County (TN) Sheriff’s Office for their outstanding assistance in this case. We continue to be extremely thankful for the assistance from our many law enforcement partners across the region.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Latest News

Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Man arrested for home improvement fraud
Stuff the Bus with Hunter Jackson
Stuff the Bus: Radio host Hunter Jackson joins TVL live from the toy drive that’s happening on a school bus
48's Megan Plotka talks about a new $10 million project to build a new senior center in the...
Former Three Springs building to be turned into senior community