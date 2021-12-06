Deals
Man arrested for home improvement fraud

Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Charles Powell was arrested on several charges by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he was involved in home improvement fraud.

Authorities say that Charles Powell of Powell excavating was arrested and charged on two counts of home improvement fraud and theft by deception in the first degree.

Powell was transferred from the Colbert County Jail to the Lauderdale County Jail and has charges in multiple counties, according to deputies.

Powell was released from the Lauderdale County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

