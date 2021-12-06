Man arrested for home improvement fraud

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is behind bars after the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says he was involved in home improvement fraud.

Authorities say that Charles Powell of Powell excavating was arrested and charged on two counts of home improvement fraud and theft by deception in the first degree.

Powell was transferred from the Colbert County Jail to the Lauderdale County Jail and has charges in multiple counties, according to deputies.

Powell was released from the Lauderdale County Jail on a $70,000 bond.

