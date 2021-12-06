Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Latest News

Reports state that paid family leave could be gutted from Biden's Build Back Better plan in the...
Paid family leave could be cut from Biden's plan
One of the most divisive issues will be front and center before the nation’s highest court on...
Supreme Court to hear Mississippi abortion case Wednesday
A state congressman has announced a bill in honor of Sheffield officer Sgt. Nick Risner.
Sgt. Risner bill proposal
Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee governor’s aide warned new COVID law was illegal
The Wall Street Journal reported that former President Donald Trump is trying to replace...
Trump reportedly asking Lynda Blanchard to run against Ivey