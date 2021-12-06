Deals
How to Stitch an American Dream: Talking with queen of quilting, Jenny Doan

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Jenny Doan started posting quilting tutorials on YouTube to share her love with others and give them a new pass time. But, her videos were so helpful and so entertaining, she has since gained nearly 100,000 subscribers and is known as the Quilting Queen.

She is now the owner of the largest quilting supply vendor in the country, Missouri Star Quilt Company, which she operates with her family in Hamilton, Missouri.

Jenny’s latest endeavor? A new book.

How to Stitch an American Dream is a story of faith, family and the heartbeat of America. Payton Walker talked with the quilter turned author to learn more.

Learn more about Jenny and get some of the best tips for your next quilt by following her on social media, or visit missouriquiltco.com.

