Holly Pond man hits tree while attemting to elude deputies

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office had a chaotic afternoon tracking down a person that was speeding.

Deputies say 46-year-old Jason Craig Hill, of Holly Pond, was driving 87 miles per hour on Highway 67. According to MCSO, deputies lost sight of him and moments later saw the car he was driving had hit a tree.

Hill then ran away on foot and deputies eventually found him hiding under the porch of a nearby home.

Morgan County deputies say he has two felony warrants from Tennessee and will now face additional charges in Morgan County.

