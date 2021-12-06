Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Former Three Springs building to be turned into senior community

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council approved the next steps to transform the former Three Springs building into a senior community center.

Originally, Three Springs was a detention center for kids and teens before it closed in 2019 after a rash of escapes - including one where two teens were accused of killing a man while on the run.

In 2020, the city of Madison announced plans to buy the building and turn it into a community center. However, the pandemic put the project on the backburner until now with the city council approving new construction management and architectural plan

Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the city plans to use money from the sale of their old library and federal CARES money to cover the estimated $10 million project. Even with all that money, Finley’s not sure that will cover the full cost. He says he’s open to using American Rescue Plan Act federal money, naming rights, bonds and money from the city’s general fund to pay for the project.

The mayor said the new building will feature many activity rooms double the size of the original building located near Discovery Middle School.

“While Madison grows with children and schools those parents, their parents want to see their grandbabies,” Finley said. “We have a lot of folks moving to this area to follow their kids but more their grandkids. So, that’s a big deal for our city that’s going to expand our footprint when it comes to recreation and senior center needs.”

The mayor said he expects the project to take a year and a half to finish.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Latest News

48's Megan Plotka shows you why the city of Madison may get a new middle school.
City of Madison is process to build new elementary school
Kicks for Kids coming to Athens i-Academy
Kicks for Kids coming to Athens i-Academy
Santa Shortage amid holiday season
Santa’s helpers spread thin as worker shortage hits North Pole
48's Megan Plotka shows you why the city of Madison may get a new middle school.
New school possibly coming to Madison