Former Three Springs building to be turned into senior community

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Council approved the next steps to transform the former Three Springs building into a senior community center.

Originally, Three Springs was a detention center for kids and teens before it closed in 2019 after a rash of escapes - including one where two teens were accused of killing a man while on the run.

In 2020, the city of Madison announced plans to buy the building and turn it into a community center. However, the pandemic put the project on the backburner until now with the city council approving new construction management and architectural plan

Madison Mayor Paul Finley says the city plans to use money from the sale of their old library and federal CARES money to cover the estimated $10 million project. Even with all that money, Finley’s not sure that will cover the full cost. He says he’s open to using American Rescue Plan Act federal money, naming rights, bonds and money from the city’s general fund to pay for the project.

The mayor said the new building will feature many activity rooms double the size of the original building located near Discovery Middle School.

“While Madison grows with children and schools those parents, their parents want to see their grandbabies,” Finley said. “We have a lot of folks moving to this area to follow their kids but more their grandkids. So, that’s a big deal for our city that’s going to expand our footprint when it comes to recreation and senior center needs.”

The mayor said he expects the project to take a year and a half to finish.

