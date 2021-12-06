Drawings by Trent: Meet the artist whose work speaks louder than words

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Have you ever watched something that stops you in your tracks? That’s what happens when people watch Drawings by Trent.

Trent Landreth has autism and is non-verbal, but that doesn’t stop him from being a phenomenal artist. When a video of him drawing some of his favorite animals on a trampoline hit the internet, it didn’t take long to go viral.

After creating a TikTok in July of 2021, he already has 899,000 people following along with his videos of his popular drawings that usually include animals, some of his sketchbooks, messages from his family and more.

His website Drawingsbytrent.com offers t-shirts, occasion cards, coloring books, stickers, limited edition prints and socks all designed by Trent.

More recently, Trent has released a children’s coloring book, and his family just launched a podcast, Used Up Pens. On the podcast, his family talks about their experience with Trent, his diagnosis, his violence and aggression, what helped, what didn’t and more. You can listen to Used Up Pens on all platforms.

Payton Walker even got to request a special drawing from Trent! See what his flamingo wearing a Santa hat turned out to look like and follow Trent for more amazing drawings!

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.