A cold front brings heavy rain, gusty winds, then falling temperatures this morning

Happy Monday! Get your rain gear ready because you’ll need it today.

Showers have picked up overnight and will continue to ramp up as we move into the mid-late morning. Strong to severe storms may be possible this morning ahead of the cold front, which will bring in some heavy downpours to most of the Valley along with gusty winds. Winds of 35+ mph will be possible as this line rolls in during the morning drive to work. This will likely create some issues for those drivers this morning with ponding on roads and low visibility. There will also be some lightning in these storms so expect some loud rumbles of thunder. While not likely, a brief tornado threat cannot be ruled out for areas of northwest Alabama during the morning hours. Storms should be out of the area by noon or shortly after. Once the rain is gone, the front will sweep through and drastically drop temperatures.

Temperatures today will be in the 60s to start but will fall into the low 40s by this evening with winds turning to the northwest. Gusts of 15 to 30 mph will be possible early, but wind should subside a bit into the evening. Overnight, skies will clear out and that will allow for our temperatures to plummet. Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely be at or just below freezing into the low 30s. Tuesday looks dry, sunny, but chilly with highs into the upper 40s and low 50s. From there we will start to warm back up with small chances at rain each day as we climb toward the weekend. Another line of storms looks likely to push in Saturday.

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.