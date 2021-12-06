City of Madison is process to build new elementary school

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison may annex some Limestone County land for a new elementary school and Mayor Paul Finley says this is all part of their growth plan.

Mayor Finley says this will be a very deliberate process requiring a lot of planning with the city council discussing it at the next meeting. Finley also says there will be a public hearing to see what the community has to say about it.

It’s set to be built in the current unincorporated Limestone County which is set to be annexed to Madison. It’s part of Halsey Farm off of Hardiman Place Lane and is set to connect it to Segers which will help get to County Line Road.

Finley says this would be the first time they annexed more than three acres of land since 2016. This is in stark contrast to Huntsville where the city council approves several acres of land at each city council meeting.

This isn’t the only new school you’ve been hearing about in Madison. WAFF 48 News has been reporting on the new Journey Middle School which is set to open in August 2022, another part of the city’s growth plan.

The mayor says the city enacted a property tax referendum in 2019. The referendum found that the city needed to expand two high schools, make a whole new middle school as well as an elementary school. Finley said 12 mils of property tax is needed for all the schools.

“We recognized we needed to get a handle on growth. Not only do we need to get a handle on growth, which we came up with a game plan with the schools, but then we needed to do it in a way that sets parameters on how the council says yes or no based on what’s good for the city,” Finley said.

A timeline hasn’t been released since the project is in the early stages, according to Finley. However, he says he doesn’t see the school getting finished until 2026 through 2028.

