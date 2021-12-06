Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

City of Madison is process to build new elementary school

By Megan Plotka
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Madison may annex some Limestone County land for a new elementary school and Mayor Paul Finley says this is all part of their growth plan.

Mayor Finley says this will be a very deliberate process requiring a lot of planning with the city council discussing it at the next meeting. Finley also says there will be a public hearing to see what the community has to say about it.

It’s set to be built in the current unincorporated Limestone County which is set to be annexed to Madison. It’s part of Halsey Farm off of Hardiman Place Lane and is set to connect it to Segers which will help get to County Line Road.

Finley says this would be the first time they annexed more than three acres of land since 2016. This is in stark contrast to Huntsville where the city council approves several acres of land at each city council meeting.

This isn’t the only new school you’ve been hearing about in Madison. WAFF 48 News has been reporting on the new Journey Middle School which is set to open in August 2022, another part of the city’s growth plan.

The mayor says the city enacted a property tax referendum in 2019. The referendum found that the city needed to expand two high schools, make a whole new middle school as well as an elementary school. Finley said 12 mils of property tax is needed for all the schools.

“We recognized we needed to get a handle on growth. Not only do we need to get a handle on growth, which we came up with a game plan with the schools, but then we needed to do it in a way that sets parameters on how the council says yes or no based on what’s good for the city,” Finley said.

A timeline hasn’t been released since the project is in the early stages, according to Finley. However, he says he doesn’t see the school getting finished until 2026 through 2028.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Allen Milligan was arrested and charged after deputies say he shot someone during a road...
Man arrested, charged after road rage led to shooting, according to deputies
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Latest News

48's Megan Plotka talks about a new $10 million project to build a new senior center in the...
Former Three Springs building to be turned into senior community
Kicks for Kids coming to Athens i-Academy
Kicks for Kids coming to Athens i-Academy
Santa Shortage amid holiday season
Santa’s helpers spread thin as worker shortage hits North Pole
48's Megan Plotka shows you why the city of Madison may get a new middle school.
New school possibly coming to Madison