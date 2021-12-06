Deals
Ardmore High School student charged with conspiracy to commit murder

(WPTA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - An Ardmore High School student has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder after allegedly attempting to acquire a firearm to murder another student.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, investigators worked with the School Administration and the LCSO School Resource Officer, Brandon Baker, to locate the student on December 1.

Throughout the investigation, it was determined that while the student had not obtained a firearm the student had the intent to commit murder, according to deputies.

Statement from Limestone County Sheriff, Joshua McLaughlin:

“If you hear or see something, please always say something.  Doing just that in this instance, may have saved lives.  I would like to thank the great teamwork of our Investigators, the School Administration, and LCSO School Resource Officer, Brandon Baker.”

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

