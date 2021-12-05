Sunday Morning Forecast

Dense fog across the Valley this morning. Take it slow and easy on the roadways, this looks to heavily impact drivers.

Winds will pick up late this morning and into the afternoon hours today, so expect a breezy and dreary Sunday. Highs will get back into the 60s.

Rain will move in for your day, much like Saturday, remain light until late this evening.

Rain continues for the majority of next week with another batch on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the next 10 days highs will bounce back and forth from the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.