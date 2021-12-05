Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools

Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jasmine Williams
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Michigan, officials there say a wave of shooting threats have forced several other schools to close. Here in Alabama, officials are also dealing with school shooting threats and reports of guns in schools.

In Dallas County, three students were arrested for bringing three loaded guns to Southside High School. The students were arrested after investigators received an anonymous tip.

In Mobile, a 15-year-old was arrested for threatening to “shoot up” Mary G. Montgomery High School and Semmes Middle School. The teen posted the threat on Instagram.

Central Alabama Crimestoppers has an ongoing initiative aimed at keeping guns out of Alabama schools. The organization offers reward money for any tips that lead to the confiscation of a gun on school grounds or at a school sanctioned event.

“Ninety-nine percent of the time, it takes someone to come forward with information to get that crime solved. It takes someone, a witness to say that’s who did it, I saw it, that person should be off the streets,” said Tony Garrett with Central Alabama Crimestoppers. “So we have to empower a community to go ahead and stand up, if not, the criminals win.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in skies over north Alabama
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Huntsville Utilities: All service restored

Latest News

Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Authorities arrested a man Saturday morning after an RV was reported missing in Marshall County.
Police arrest man in possible stolen RV
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital