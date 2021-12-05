Deals
Stronger storms possible Monday morning

First Alert Forecast
Monday Timeline
Monday Timeline(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop this evening with muggy conditions and breezy south winds. 

A cold front will move through early Monday morning and will produce a ling of strong to marginally severe thunderstorms.  The line of storms will enter NW Alabama as early as 5 AM and will progress eastward through the morning.  strong, damaging wind gusts will be the biggest concern along with locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.  There is a small chance of an isolated, brief tornado... but this is not our main concern with this line of storms. 

The cold front will move east into the afternoon and winds will shift to the northwest.  Temps will plummet quickly and most of the evening we will be in the 40s.  Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low to middle 30s. 

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees, a few isolated showers will be possible.  Additional scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop for Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

