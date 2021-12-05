Deals
Police arrest man in possible stolen RV

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - Owens Cross Roads Police say a man was arrested Saturday after officers were on the lookout for an RV that was reported stolen in Marshall County.

Cody Lovelady, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday morning. There are no charges or a bond at this time, according to jail documents.

On Saturday morning just before 9:30 a.m., an officer was patrolling a subdivision when he overheard a call about officers looking for a 40-foot black RV that had been reported stolen in Marshall County and was headed to Hew Hope, according to police.

Just before the officer made it Hamer Road, he saw the RV going north on Highway 431. The officer followed the vehicle and received information from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office confirming this was the RV authorities were looking for.

The officer began a traffic stop and the driver continued a short distance before turning into a parking lot of a Publix. At this point, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene. Officers and deputies detained Lovelady for the stolen vehicle that is valued at well over $100,000 and contacted the owner to come to the scene to recover his RV.

