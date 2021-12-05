Deals
Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer buying food for Auburn students during finals week

RAW: Octavia Spencer interview
RAW: Octavia Spencer interview
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn alumna and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is buying food for Auburn students as a gift to help them get through finals week.

Thanks to Spencer, students will enjoy free food (while supplies last) throughout the week of finals.

War Damn Finals Cram kicks off Sunday at The Edge from 10 pm-midnight.

The food includes tacos, Philly cheesesteaks and gyros.

Spencer is from Montgomery.

