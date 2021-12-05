Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer buying food for Auburn students during finals week
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn alumna and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer is buying food for Auburn students as a gift to help them get through finals week.
Thanks to Spencer, students will enjoy free food (while supplies last) throughout the week of finals.
War Damn Finals Cram kicks off Sunday at The Edge from 10 pm-midnight.
The food includes tacos, Philly cheesesteaks and gyros.
Spencer is from Montgomery.
