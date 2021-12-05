Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot dead on Saturday, December 4.

According to Birmingham Police, at approximately 8:25 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Elm Street Southwest on report of a person shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found a man lying in a grassy field suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was responsive and several community members and responding officers rendered aid to him.

However, he succumbed to his injuries after being transported to UAB Hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel.

The victim will be identified pending notification to the next of kin.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been in the 1000 block of 17th Street Southwest when he was shot after a confrontation ensued between the victim and a separate party.

Multiple ShotSpotter alerts were activated in that area around the time officers made contact with the victim.

Currently, there is no one in custody, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.