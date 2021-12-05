Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

DPH: First case of Omicron variant detected in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused...
The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in Georgia.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant in Georgia.

DPH said the individual recently traveled from South Africa and developed mild symptoms and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19. Genomic sequencing confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant.

The individual is isolating at home and contact tracing is underway to identify close contacts at risk of infection, according to health officials. This is the first identified in-state case of Omicron.

DPH said they were notified Dec. 3 of a Georgia resident currently in New Jersey who tested positive for the Omicron variant.

Scientists continue to study the Omicron variant to determine how quickly and easily it spreads, whether it causes more severe illness and how well the current COVID vaccines protect against it.

“Vaccination is key to preventing further transmission of COVID-19 and helps prevent new variants like Omicron from emerging,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “It also is important to remember that even as Omicron is emerging, we are still in the midst of a pandemic currently being fueled by the Delta variant.”

All Georgians over the age of 5 are now eligible for COVID vaccination. Booster doses of vaccine are recommended for adults 18 and older who completed their first series of vaccines at least six months ago. The CDC also recommends general prevention measures such as wearing a mask in public settings, staying 6 feet from others, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and frequently washing your hands to protect against COVID-19.

Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone with COVID should get tested.

To find a COVID vaccine or COVID testing location near you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in skies over north Alabama
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Huntsville Utilities: All service restored

Latest News

Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
Authorities arrested a man Saturday morning after an RV was reported missing in Marshall County.
Police arrest man in possible stolen RV
Man found shot in grass field, later dies at hospital