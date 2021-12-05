Courtland community holds meeting to advocate against closure of R.A. Hubbard High School

COURTLAND, Ala. (WAFF) -Don’t close our school; that’s the message from parents in Lawrence County.

R.A. Hubbard is a predominately black school in Lawrence County. (WAFF)

They attended a meeting where discussions about closing R.A. Hubbard High School was front and center.

Prayer, passion, and a whole lot of pleading...

“Parents you better get up off of your lazy butts and do something about what’s going on.”

That’s what filled the First Missionary Baptist Church in Courtland Saturday night.

Parents, students and community members gathered there to speak out against the potential closing of R.A. Hubbard High School.

The school was built from three military barracks bought by R.A. Hubbard decades ago, making it a historical school with special meaning to the community.

“They have a truck load of experience, they have a truck load of knowledge, they have a truck load of passion and love for our students,” Lawrence County NAACP chapter president Jan Turnbore said.

Superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, Jon Bret Smith says enrollment numbers have been going down, while costs have been going up.

There’s also claims the school is not following its desegregation order.

But Jan Turnbore says it’s because many white students who should be enrolled in the school are going to other schools in the county.

If the school does close, students grades 7-12 will have to transfer to East Lawrence or Hatton High.

But a change of scenery isn’t the only things these parents are worried about.

“And when we start stressing our children with having to get up at 4:30 5 o’clock in the morning to catch a bus. You’re going into an environment where you know you’re not wanted. That is a stressor,” one parent said.

“I hope they are listening. When they watch this, that they hear this message. And if they get mad at me I don’t care. Because I’m mad. And we’re tired of them picking on us all the time. Let us stick together because when there’s unity there is strength. And when we do what’s right, god is going to be with us,” someone at the meeting said.

Turnbore tells us that the Lawrence County School Board will be voting on whether to keep R.A. Hubbard High School open this Monday at 6 o’clock.

