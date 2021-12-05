Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Auburn to face Houston in Birmingham Bowl

Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and...
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) runs the ball during the game between Auburn and Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics(Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will stay in Alabama to play in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars on December 28th.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. This is the first time Auburn has played against Houston since 1973, where the Tigers won 7-0. Auburn has also played in the Birmingham Bowl before, defeating Memphis in 2015.

The Houston Cougars are currently ranked 21st in the country, finishing the season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the AAC Championship.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in skies over north Alabama
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Huntsville Utilities: All service restored

Latest News

SEC Championship preview
SEC FanFare 2021
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth...
Alabama, Georgia SEC championship matchup is finally here
In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl - Wins and Losses through the years