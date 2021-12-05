Auburn to face Houston in Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn Tigers will stay in Alabama to play in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl against the Houston Cougars on December 28th.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 6-6 record. This is the first time Auburn has played against Houston since 1973, where the Tigers won 7-0. Auburn has also played in the Birmingham Bowl before, defeating Memphis in 2015.

The Houston Cougars are currently ranked 21st in the country, finishing the season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the AAC Championship.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. at Protective Stadium

