Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Alleged road rage leads to shooting

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office says a road rage call quickly turned into a shooting investigation Sunday afternoon.

Deputies say they received a call about a road rage incident in the Good Hope area Sunday afternoon. The incident escalated to an altercation in which one person was shot. All suspects involved are detained, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s office did not release any details on the victim’s identity or condition at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and deputies are still on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starlink Satellites
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in skies over north Alabama
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office arrested five people in a multi-agency investigation.
Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation
Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
Traffic stop leads investigators to large narcotics seizure
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook
Huntsville Utilities: All service restored

Latest News

Storm Timeline
Strong storms possible Monday AM
Employees work to disinfect the Norwegian Breakaway on Sunday (Dec. 5), after the cruise ship...
COVID outbreak on cruise ship approaching New Orleans
Southside High School in Dallas County. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Students arrested for making threats, bringing loaded guns to Alabama schools
Authorities arrested a man Saturday morning after an RV was reported missing in Marshall County.
Police arrest man in possible stolen RV