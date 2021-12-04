Deals
Wet weather returns this weekend

First Alert Forecast
By Brad Travis
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Clouds increase tonight with lows around 52 degrees. A few spotty showers for your Saturday with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Ahead of a Monday morning cold front we will warm up to near 70 Sunday afternoon with shower and storm chances increasing around sunset. Rain is looking likely for overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Temperatures will be falling into the 40s Monday afternoon behind the cold front. Next week will be an active week of weather with rain chances returning Tuesday into Wednesday with another system that could impact us next weekend. Rainfall totals could exceed three inches over the next ten days.

