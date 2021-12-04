Deals
Utility crews working on power outage in north Huntsville

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says crews are responding to a power outage in north Huntsville Saturday morning.

The company says customers from Winchester Road south to Mastin Lake Road and from Highway 53 east to Memorial Parkway are affected by this outage.

Huntsville Utilities says service will be restored as quickly as possible. Officials with the company do not know what caused the outage at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

