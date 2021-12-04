Deals
Traffic stop leads investigators to large seizure

Misael Rios-Ortiz was arrested early last week on several felony charges.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest and large narcotics seizure this week.

The sheriff’s office said deputies with the Street Crime Unit, Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency arrested 38-year-old Misael Rios-Ortiz early last week. Officials say that Rios-Ortiz was pulled over by agents after an investigation early last week. The traffic stop led agents to two different locations, a residence and a business, where search warrants were executed.

During the search, agents seized eight ounces of cocaine, five ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of marijuana and just over $98,000 cash, according to the sheriff’s office. Agents also seized three firearms with one having an altered serial number.

Rios-Ortiz is charged with trafficking cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and possession of marijuana 1st degree. He is being held at the Madison County Jail on a $505,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

