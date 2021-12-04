Three men arrested on drug charges in Limestone County

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three men in Limestone County were arrested on drug charges after deputies found meth, fentanyl and a stolen gun at a home in Athens.

According to the LCSO, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a warrant in the 18000 block of East Limestone Road on Nov. 30. Deputies say the narcotics unit found over 20 grams o fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and over $1,700 in cash.

Three arrested on drug charges in Limestone County (Limestone County Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Dylan Legg with the LCSO, who assisted in the search warrant, recognized stolen items from cases he had previously taken reports on. Deputies say, Legg completed a report for a victim in the 20000 block of Huber Road and recognized the victim’s name on a package in a car of one of the offenders.

James Goodman Echols and Stephen Jacob Shelton were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are being held in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on a $253,500 bond.

Alexander David Reed was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,500 bond.

