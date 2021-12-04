Three men arrested on drug charges in Limestone County
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three men in Limestone County were arrested on drug charges after deputies found meth, fentanyl and a stolen gun at a home in Athens.
According to the LCSO, the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a warrant in the 18000 block of East Limestone Road on Nov. 30. Deputies say the narcotics unit found over 20 grams o fentanyl, methamphetamine, a stolen firearm and over $1,700 in cash.
Deputy Dylan Legg with the LCSO, who assisted in the search warrant, recognized stolen items from cases he had previously taken reports on. Deputies say, Legg completed a report for a victim in the 20000 block of Huber Road and recognized the victim’s name on a package in a car of one of the offenders.
James Goodman Echols and Stephen Jacob Shelton were arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are being held in the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office on a $253,500 bond.
Alexander David Reed was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Reed is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $9,500 bond.
