Several arrested in the Shoals during DEA investigation

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office said five people were arrested on Wednesday during an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

On December 1, the sheriff’s office assisted the county drug task force, DEA and other local agencies in a narcotics investigation that led to the arrest of five, and the seizure of various drugs, firearms and cash.

Three brothers, Zeandrea Neloms, Keandrea Neloms and Tyrese Neloms were arrested along with Alonzo Reeder and Breanna Hillman. All five were transported to the Colbert County Jail.

Colbert County Drug Task Force Director stated more than 1,100 fentanyl pills, various controlled prescription medications and Methamphetamine were all confiscated during the arrests. Officials say two addresses were searched. The first was Sterling Boulevard in Sheffield and the other was Waverly Avenue in Muscle Shoals. The agencies were acting on grand jury indictments that had developed from previous arrests a few months ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department, the Muscle Shoals SWAT team and the Sheffield Police Department all assisted in these arrests, according to officials.

