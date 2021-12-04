Scattered rain Sunday before a cold front brings thunderstorms into Monday AM

Overcast skies, low cloud ceilings and periods of light rainfall will stay with us this evening, rain showers and isolated rumbles of thunder are most likely west of I-65.

Pockets of dense fog will develop overnight with lows staying muggy in the low to middle 50s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s. The day will not be a total washout with plenty of dry hours but expect periods of light showers throughout the day.

We are tracking a strong cold front that will move through late Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be widespread ahead of the cold front with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. There is a chance of seeing a few stronger thunderstorms develop along this cold front, strong wind gusts will be the biggest threat. Showers and storms will end from west to east as the cold front moves east, skies will clear behind the front.

We are tracking another system coming through that will be additional rain and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. The pattern is fairly unsettled and forecast changes are likely, we will keep you up to date on-air, online and on the WAFF 48 Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.