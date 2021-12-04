Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF)
By Abigail Degler
Dec. 4, 2021
Calm, Dry and Foggy this Saturday morning with temps hovering in the 40s. Light Showers look to make their way in early on in the day today and continue into the afternoon.

Highs will still be above average and in the 60s for your day ahead.

The bigger rain event moves in Sunday into Monday with more widespread, heavy rain pushing through. Sunday will not be the best day to run errands, so today is the day if you want to avoid the heavy rain.

Temperatures for your Sunday still look warm but may struggle a bit due to said rain.

Monday brings more rain in… We will see an active day as far as rain and thunderstorms go, but things will quiet down later into the evening.

Rain chances linger for the majority of next week so have that rain gear on standby!

