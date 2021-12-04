Deals
Police confirm 2 teens dead, 2 other children injured in Memphis gas station shooting

By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are releasing more details about a quadruple shooting at a Memphis gas station Friday night.

According to police, two teen girls, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were fatally shot, and a 16-year-old girl and 9-month-old baby boy are in non-critical condition.

The victims were at the gas pumps at the Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley when a dark-colored Nissan drove up next to them and fired multiple shots into their car, according to Memphis police.

The suspects fled the scene but their vehicle was later recovered.

No one has been arrested at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

