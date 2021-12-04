One stabbed early Saturday morning
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said that one person was stabbed early Saturday morning in Huntsville.
Officers said they responded to a call on Cotton Row just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning. As officers arrived on the scene, they found a person suffering from stab wounds. Investigators determined the incident happened at a different location.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Huntsville Police Department continues to investigate this incident.
