One stabbed early Saturday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department said that one person was stabbed early Saturday morning in Huntsville.

Officers said they responded to a call on Cotton Row just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning. As officers arrived on the scene, they found a person suffering from stab wounds. Investigators determined the incident happened at a different location.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Huntsville Police Department continues to investigate this incident.

