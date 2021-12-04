Man shot dead near old middle school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police, two shootings occurred Saturday morning.

The first shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to a Birmingham Police spokesperson. At approximately 7:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to 1328 28th Street North (“Old Kirby Middle School”) on report of a person down. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying on the ground, unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim will be identified upon notification to the next of kin.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been shot during a period between the previous night and the early morning. Currently, there is no one in custody.

