Juvenile critically injured in Friday Montgomery shooting

Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting in the 100 block of...
Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue on Dec. 3, 2021.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a juvenile was critically injured in a shooting Friday evening.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the hospital around 6:50 p.m. after the male victim was already there. His gunshot injuries were life-threatening.

Police determined it happened in the 100 block of Collinwood Avenue.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

