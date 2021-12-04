Jefferson Co. judge suspended for 3 months without pay for ethics violations

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Jefferson County judge has been suspended for three months without pay.

The Alabama Court of Judiciary found Tracie Todd guilty of ethics violations.

Among the complaints against Todd was that she engaged in a death penalty debate and violated orders from higher courts.

Todd had been suspended with pay since April.

