High school football team beats two-time state champs to win first championship in school history

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WAFF) - One Tennessee high school can finally call itself state champs after a double-overtime win against a two-time state champ.

The Tullahoma High School football team beat Elizabethton High School on Friday to win their first state championship in the school’s history, according to Assistant Coach Joseph Starr. If that wasn’t big enough news, Tullahoma dashed away the hopes of a third state championship win in a row for Elizabethton, and Head Coach John Olive got his first state championship win in his 29 years of coaching.

This game was a nail-biter, with the teams tied at 7 - 7 until the first overtime, according to Starr. The game went into double overtime. During the first overtime, Elizabethton scored a touchdown but Tullahoma quickly scored leading into the second overtime. Elizabethton wasn’t so lucky in the second overtime. In the second overtime, Tullahoma scored and led the game 21 - 14 but as Elizabethton tried to do the same their quarterback’s pass was intercepted and Tullahoma was officially crowned the 4A Tennessee State Champions.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

