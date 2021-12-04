Furniture Factory Bar owner thrilled with later time limit for outdoor music

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alright music fans, you’ll soon be able to enjoy listening to concerts outdoors in Huntsville a little later.

The city council approved a change to the noise ordinance Thursday night, allowing bands to perform at businesses an hour longer on weekends.

The owner of the Furniture Factory Bar & Grill in Huntsville tells us he pushed for this change. He says most of his income comes from concerts on his back patio.

Starting in two weeks, businesses will be able to play music on Fridays and Saturdays outside until 11 pm, instead of 10.

“Oh yeah I pushed for this, I pushed for it hard,” Mark Komara, owner of the Furniture Factory said.

The change app;ies to businesses in Huntsville’s entertainment districts. which include Downtown, Campus 805, Providence and MidCiy, where the 8,000 seat amphitheater will open in May.

But not everyone is ready for the encore.

“I’ve had a few neighbors up in the area complain about the loud music late at night,” Komara said.

However, Komara says before the change was passed, he invested close to $100,000 in soundproof equipment and hasn’t gotten a complaint from neighbors since June.

“And I’m going to leave everything up. I don’t plan on taking it down,” he said.

But some who live near Campus 805 told us, the noise isn’t getting better for them.

“Sometimes when it’s so loud you can even feel the verb, vibrations of it,” a woman who lives nearby said.

One woman, who didn’t want to go on camera, says she’s very upset the time of loud music will stretch later.

“We would like to sleep, we would like to hear our TVs, we would like to be comfortable and not hear the beating and banging and carrying on that they do. If somebody would just come and listen and hear it, maybe they would understand what we’re going through,” she said.

This change also includes a special cut-off time of 1 am. on New Year’s Eve.

Now Bill Kling, the councilman who introduced this change tells me businesses still have to maintain a reasonable volume, and can submit a police report if they feel it’s out of control.

