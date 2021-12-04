Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Fort Payne woman writes about COVID-19 experience of nightmares and miracles

By Stefante Randall
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - After battling COVID-19 in the hospital for more than 100 days on a ventilator, a Fort Payne woman is sharing her story through a book.

“My lungs were screaming for it, my brain was screaming for it, I was suffocating to death,” said Lynn Owens.

Owens was in the fight for her life when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January.

“I didn’t feel like I could go on anymore, and I kept praying to God to let me die, just take me out and let me die,” said Owens.

Owens struggled for 147 days in the hospital battling the virus. 47 of those days were spent on a ventilator.

She said the fight was both a nightmare and a miracle.

“In all of my dreams, I was dead, or people thought I was dead, and I couldn’t get them to understand that I wasn’t dead. I had dreamed that I was in a casket, and they tried to close it, and I could hear the dirt being thrown on top of it, " said Owens.

At one time, Owens recalls seeing a purple light in one dream which, she believes was a sign from God, and decided to publish a book with coloring pages to share her testimony.

It’s called Of Nightmares and Miracles A Covid-19 Survival Story.

“I believe in my heart that was God letting me know he was there with me and he was going to be with me to the end,” said Owens.

Owens will hold a book signing event Saturday, December 3, at the Blake Community Center.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copies of the book are also available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Terrell Whiteside
Sheffield Police: 1 dead, 2 injured following shooting a Jokers
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Decatur standoff scene
Suspect found dead after standoff in Decatur
Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Pedestrian killed attempting to cross I-565

Latest News

Starlink Satellites
SpaceX’s Starlink satellites spotted in skies over north Alabama
Many in Alabama are concerned about whether their holiday packages will arrive to their...
Better Business Bureau’s tips to protect your packages
Payton hits the ice for Skating in the Park
Payton heads to Skating in the Park to see what’s new this year
Sarabeth Johnson
Huntsville teen shares touching story that lead her to start a holiday toy drive