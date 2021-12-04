Fort Payne woman writes about COVID-19 experience of nightmares and miracles

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - After battling COVID-19 in the hospital for more than 100 days on a ventilator, a Fort Payne woman is sharing her story through a book.

“My lungs were screaming for it, my brain was screaming for it, I was suffocating to death,” said Lynn Owens.

Owens was in the fight for her life when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January.

“I didn’t feel like I could go on anymore, and I kept praying to God to let me die, just take me out and let me die,” said Owens.

Owens struggled for 147 days in the hospital battling the virus. 47 of those days were spent on a ventilator.

She said the fight was both a nightmare and a miracle.

“In all of my dreams, I was dead, or people thought I was dead, and I couldn’t get them to understand that I wasn’t dead. I had dreamed that I was in a casket, and they tried to close it, and I could hear the dirt being thrown on top of it, " said Owens.

At one time, Owens recalls seeing a purple light in one dream which, she believes was a sign from God, and decided to publish a book with coloring pages to share her testimony.

It’s called Of Nightmares and Miracles A Covid-19 Survival Story.

“I believe in my heart that was God letting me know he was there with me and he was going to be with me to the end,” said Owens.

Owens will hold a book signing event Saturday, December 3, at the Blake Community Center.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copies of the book are also available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

