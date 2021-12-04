Fort Payne city council approve additional penalties to alcohol sales tax ordinance

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fort Payne business owners can now face additional penalties when failing to make monthly tax payments.

Several businesses have failed to pay their monthly alcohol sales tax to maintain their alcohol license. To help enforce the rules and regulations related to alcohol sales, the Fort Payne City Council voted to add additional penalties to the sales tax ordinance.

“We have one business that is consistently behind two months, sometimes three, and we just wanted to put a thing in place after you are delinquent for two months, we’ll pull your license to sell alcohol,” said Fort Payne Mayor, Brian Baine.

Baine said violators will have fourteen days to have their license reinstated and will have to pay a $500 reinstatement fee.

“This ties up the funds that we have to do for the city to do the things that we need to do. So, we just want everybody, in essence, to pay their bills on time and get out there and do the right thing,” said Baine.

To help ensure business owners are paying on time the council created an ordinance officer position.

Alcohol sales tax payments are due on the 15th of each month.

