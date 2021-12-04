Calm Saturday morning in the Valley; light showers later in the day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Morning, Tennessee Valley! It’s calm, dry and foggy this Saturday morning with temps hovering in the 40s.

Light showers look to make their way in early on in the day and continue into the afternoon. Highs will still be above average and in the 60s for your Saturday.

The bigger rain event moves in Sunday into Monday with more widespread, heavy rain pushing through. Sunday will not be the best day to run errands. Saturday is the best day if you want to avoid the heavy rain.

Monday brings more rain and thunderstorms. However, conditions will quiet down later into the evening.

Rain chances linger for the majority of next week so have that rain gear on standby!

