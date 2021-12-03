Deals
Suspect found dead after standoff in Decatur

Decatur standoff scene
Decatur standoff scene(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man involved in Friday’s standoff in Decatur was found dead inside a home on Neches Court.

Units from Decatur Police and Decatur Fire responded to Neches Court SW around 8:15 a.m regarding a domestic call. According to the DPD, officers made contact with the homeowner who stated her ex-husband had broken into the home and held her against her will before she was able to escape.

DPD’s Crisis Negotiation Unit and special operations team were called to assist in this incident and made contact with the suspect after he barricaded himself inside the home. Police say the suspect refused to comply even after hours of negotiations.

Police later discovered a fire had been set inside and the suspect was found dead inside the home. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates as this incident is under investigation.

Decatur standoff scene
Decatur standoff scene(WAFF)

WAFF is working to gather more information on this story.

