Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Lunch Box Giveaway
Can-a-thon 2021
12 Days of Giveaways
Publix Cookie Contest
Advertisement

Payton heads to Skating in the Park to see what’s new this year

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNSTVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY WEEKEND) - Every year, thousands of people head to Huntsville’s Big Spring Park during the holidays to enjoy the city’s own outdoor ice skating rink.

A Huntsville favorite, Payton laced up her skates and headed out to Skating in the Park to see what’s new this holiday season.

This year, the rink is open until January 17! For more information and prices, follow Skating in the Park on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Work release inmate Ashley Lynn Gatlin
Work release inmate recaptured Thursday night
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Huntsville city council approves $30 million contract to build Northern Bypass
Sheffield Police: 1 dead, 2 injured following shooting a Jokers
Plans are currently underway to expand the Eastern Bypass from Highway 72, all the way to...
$60 million construction project in Madison County
36 year-old Justin Moon of Guntervsille, on ventilator at hospital with COVID-19.
Guntersville native and former UA athlete survives COVID-19, encourages others to get vaccinated